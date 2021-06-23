MP Man Organises Dance Event for Son Inside Govt School, Video Goes Viral

A video of a dance performance in a government primary school premises in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The school, where the video of the dance was shot, is situated in Khalana village under Bhairavgad police station area.

On Sunday, a video of obscene dance performance from the government school of Khalana village went viral. According to sources, the event was organised by the son of one Mukesh Chauhan of the village Khalana, for which Mukesh had arranged a dance programme by some local women dancers. Presently, the Additional SP of Ujjain has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Reports suggested that Mukesh’s son organised a program inside the school on Sunday, to which a large number of people including his friends and relatives were invited. The event was held within the school premises due to rain. The revelry lasted till late night, in which women were gyrating in an obscene manner.

Apart from the fact that the program was held inside a primary school flouting rules, the government Covid-19 guidelines were also not followed by the organisers and those who attended the event. Ujjain ASP Amarendra Singh said that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

