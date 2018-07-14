English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Video of Ranchi Nun Confessing to Selling Babies Goes Against Bishop's Clean Chit to Her
Sister Konsalia and Anima Indwar were arrested last week in connection with the alleged "sale" of babies at Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity.
Sister Konsalia in the confessional video. (Video grab)
Ranchi: Days after the Catholic Church gave a clean chit to accused Sister Konsalia in the baby-selling racket case of Ranchi, a confession video of one of the nuns surfaced, in which she admits to the investigators to have sold three children and gave the fourth for adoption.
Sister Konsalia and Anima Indwar were arrested last week in connection with the alleged "sale" of babies at Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity and were sent to four-day police custody.
Three of the four children have been rescued so far while the fourth is still untraceable.
In a leaked confession video of Sister Konsalia, she can be heard saying, “We sold three babies and gave away the fourth one.”
She further adds that this is not the first time that she has sold babies. When asked, she said, “I don’t remember the address.
In another video, Sister Maria, supervisor at the Nirmal Hriday shelter home who caught the two nuns selling off a baby, said, “I asked her what did she do with Rs 1 lakh that she received from the transaction. She said she given Rs 10,000 to someone.”
Sister Konsalia was arrested on July 5 for allegedly "selling" a child born to a minor inmate of the shelter home to a couple from Uttar Pradesh. Indwar was arrested on July 4.
The third of the four children allegedly "sold" by the shelter home, who was rescued by the police from Simdega on Wednesday, was handed over to his adoptive parents.
The bishop had on Thursday claimed that Sister Konsalia, the MoC nun, was not involved in the racket and that she herself had said so to the MoC lawyer on Wednesday, adding that she had given her statement to the police "under pressure".
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
