Video of Seer Issuing 'Rape Threat' Surfaces on Social Media, UP Police Launch Probe

A video of a saffron-clad seer allegedly delivering a hate speech against a community and issuing a "rape threat" surfaced on social media on Thursday, prompting police to initiate a probe into the matter. The two-minute video containing the hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when the seer identified as Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community. He also made some more objectionable comments. It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque, he started giving the hate speech on a loudspeaker. "I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her," he is heard saying in the video.

Advertisement

After the video surfaced on social media, the Sitapur police initiated a probe under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit. Legal action will be ensured as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidences that surface in the probe, police said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.