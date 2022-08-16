CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#NitishKumar#RakeshJhunjhunwala
Home » News » India » Video of Shiv Sena MLA Hitting Caterer Over Poor Food Quality in Maha's Hingoli Goes Viral; No Complaints Yet
1-MIN READ

Video of Shiv Sena MLA Hitting Caterer Over Poor Food Quality in Maha's Hingoli Goes Viral; No Complaints Yet

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2022, 11:32 IST

Hingoli, India

MLA Santosh Bangar can be seen abusing and assaulting the manager for poor quality of food. (Image: News18 special arrangement/screengrab)

MLA Santosh Bangar can be seen abusing and assaulting the manager for poor quality of food. (Image: News18 special arrangement/screengrab)

Bangar, the Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli, claimed he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he visited the site to inspect it himself.

A video of a Shiv Sena MLA abusing the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality food has gone viral on social media. Santosh Bangar, an MLA belonging to the Eknath Shinde camp, was seen assaulting the manager over low quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district as part of a mid-day meal programme.

Bangar, the Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli who joined the Shinde camp minutes before the floor test of state assembly in July, claimed he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he visited the site to inspect it himself.

During the initial days of the revolt led by Shinde, Bangar was caught on camera asking the rebel MLAs to return, an NDTV report said.

In another instance, Bangar, who won the 2019 state Assembly election from Hingoli’s Kalamnuri, was seen crying and saying that the environment in Maharashtra had turned bad and that all the MLAs in Shinde’s camp must return to Shiv Sena’s fold as party chief Uddhav Thackeray would forgive them.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 16, 2022, 11:32 IST
last updated:August 16, 2022, 11:32 IST