GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Video of Swimming Coach 'Flogging' Girl Goes Viral, Parents Say Have Given Him 'Free Hand'

The president of the club said the girl's mother was present when she was being flogged but all members had favoured the coach, who has now been suspended.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Video of Swimming Coach 'Flogging' Girl Goes Viral, Parents Say Have Given Him 'Free Hand'
Representational Image.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Video of a swimming coach purportedly flogging his teenage girl student with a belt-like object at the city-based Rajpath Club has gone viral on social media, prompting the establishment to suspend him.

The president of the club, Jagdish Patel, said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and added that the girl's parents told him that they had no complaints against the coach as they had given him a "free hand".

In the video, the coach can be seen flogging the swimming costume-clad girl outside the swimming pool of the club located on SG Highway. The video was apparently shot by another member of the club from the balcony of a room inside the club on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here Friday, parents of some of the children who are learning to swim at Rajpath Club said, "We do not have any problem with the conduct of the coach. He was doing his work. He did not hit anyone."

Jagdish Patel said he has already suspended the coach and ordered an inquiry. He said all the members, including the parents of the girl concerned, favoured the coach.

"When the incident took place yesterday, that girl's mother was also present there. When I talked to her and her husband over the issue, they said they had no complaints,” Patel told reporters. "They even said that they have given a free hand to the coach so that their daughter can fetch a gold medal," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...