1-min read

Video of Vijay Devekonda Losing Balance Goes Viral, Netizens Ask Ananya Panday to Take Care of Him

A new video of Vijay Deverakonda losing balance on a wet floor goes viral and fans are asking his co-star Ananya Panday to take care of the actor.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
Video of Vijay Devekonda Losing Balance Goes Viral, Netizens Ask Ananya Panday to Take Care of Him
A new video of Vijay Deverakonda losing balance on a wet floor goes viral and fans are asking his co-star Ananya Panday to take care of the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy shooting for their upcoming Bollywood film, tentatively titled Fighter. Lately, pictures of the duo from the sets are creating quite the buzz on social media. Earlier, a picture of them enjoying a bike ride on Mumbai streets went viral and later pictures from the sets also surfaced on the Internet.

Now, a new video of the actor heading for a jetty ride is making rounds on the Internet. In the viral video, the actor loses balance and slips on the wet floor. However, his team was quick to help the actor hold his balance. Take a look:

The video has a number of reactions from the actor's fans. One of the users wrote, "Sambhal k arjun reddy ... preethi ka kya hoga, (sic)" another commented hat has to be so embarrassing for him lol...poor guy (sic)."

The comment section also had queries about his co-star Ananya. "Areee ananya your latest connection (anaconda ) is falling ,why dont you take care of him, (sic)" commented one of the users, while another said, "Vijay falling for Ananya like."

Some also showed concern towards Vijay by asking if he is doing well.

For the unversed, Vijay-Ananya starrer film is being produced by Karan Johar and is being directed by Puri Jagannath. The film will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. Fighter is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

