Video of Woman Offering Namaz in Hospital: Prayagraj Police Says No Crime., Institute Forms Probe Panel

A hospital in Prayagraj has constituted a probe committee after a video of a woman offering namaz on the premises surfaced online. But police on Friday said no crime has been committed. Superintendent of Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital Dr MK Akhauri said that Sabiha had come on Thursday to meet a patient admitted in the dengue ward, and suddenly in the afternoon, she started offering namaz there itself.

Someone made a video of her, and posted it on social media, he said, adding, the hospital administration reached there, and warned the woman not to do it. The hospital administration has constituted a committee to probe the incident, Akhauri said.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Police in a tweet about the incident, said the woman’s act does not come under the category of crime.

“In the probe of the viral video, it was found that the woman without any wrong intention or without obstructing any work or movement had offered prayers for the speedy recovery of her patient admitted in the hospital,” the police said in a tweet.

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet in Hindi said, “If any person, who is looking after their relative admitted in a hospital, praying as per their religion without disturbing anyone, then what is the crime in this? Does the UP Police have no other work? Wherever namaz is offered, FIRs are registered against the namazis.”

