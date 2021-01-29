Video of Woman's Gang-Rape in UP's Badaun Goes Viral, 5 Minors Among 6 Arrested

A shocking incident came to the fore when the video of a woman being gang-raped in UP's Badaun district went viral all over social media. The gang-rape of the 32-year-old woman had occurred over 5 months ago but came to light only recently after the video of the incident was circulated over the net.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the victim has lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday on the basis of which the six accused, including 5 minors, were taken into custody by the police.

Recounting her ordeal, the victim stated in her FIR that about five months ago she had gone to the forest to collect wood when five youths gang-raped her while the sixth one made a video of the incident.

She also added that the culprits threatened to make the video viral and kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident. However, it was only after the video was circulated that the woman gathered up the courage a filed a complaint.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma said one of the accused had also sold the video to some people in the village and surrounding areas for Rs 300. Investigations into the incident are on and strict action will be taken, he added.

In a similar incident reported from Badaun district, a 50-year-old woman, who was an Anganwadi worker, was gang-raped and murdered when she had gone to a temple on Sunday evening. The incident was reported from the Ughaiti police station area in Badaun district.