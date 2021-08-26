Video Purportedly Showing Prisoners Taking Liquor In Jail Surfaces'

New Delhi, Aug 25: A video purportedly showing some men consuming liquor and having snacks inside a Delhi jail surfaced on Wednesday. In the video, the men are seeing having liquor, snacks and cigarettes inside what appeared to be a lock-up with the people sitting on a mattress and one of them making video. When contacted, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “We will need to check." No immediate reaction was received from the police on the authenticity of the video.

