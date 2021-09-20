Video: RPF Jawan Seen Helping Elderly Man Take Bath, Wear Clothes in Bihar

A video wherein an RPF jawan is seen helping a destitute man is going viral on social media. The jawan is helping the old man bathe and offering him new clothes. When the viral video was fact-checked, it was found that the clip is from the Jamalpur station of Bihar’s Munger district and the person helping the old man is from the Railway Security Force.

In the viral video, the name of the jawan is visible as Anurag, who is seen helping an elderly man. The old man, who was thrown out of his house after being beaten up by his family members, was handled and taken care of by the RPF jawan.

According to the sources, the old man had been living at platform number 1 of the railway station for the last three months. He is a resident of the Lakhisarai district and was thrown out of the house by the family members. Somehow the destitute man was able to take shelter on the platform of the station. The condition of the old man was getting worse every passing day and his body was full of dirt. While on duty at the platform, Head Constable Anurag Kumar, posted in Jamalpur RPF, saw the elderly man help him take a bath. The jawan also gave new clothes to the old man after cleaning his body.

The soldiers and passengers there also helped him in this work. After seeing the noble work of the RPF jawan, passengers and people appreciated him. The video of Anurag helping the elderly is being widely shared on social media.

