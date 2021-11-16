Video: School, College Girls Forced to Travel on Roof of Bus in Haryana's Fatehabad

A video showing college girls travelling on the roof of a Haryana roadways bus is going viral on social media. In the clip, the bus is full of passengers, and girls were forced to put their lives in danger by sitting on the roof or standing at the doors of the vehicle.

Haryana | बस की छत पर बैठकर सफर करने को मजबूर हैं कॉलेज की छात्राएं

Not just that, even some boys were seen hanging as they held the door. Not to forget, the novel coronavirus pandemic is far from over. The crowded bus, with social distancing going for a toss, may lead to more problems for the passengers. The pictures are from Ratiya, the Fatehabad district of Haryana, where college and school-going girls struggle like this on a daily basis. They have to put their lives on the line to go and study.

The girls have tried to bring it to the administration’s notice several times. They have also given their demand letter to the government but the situation is still the same. Student leader Ravi Kumar said that they have gone to the officials several times regarding the issues faced by students. “No solution has been found till now. Nothing seems to be changing," he said, adding that maybe the administration is waiting for some big accident to happen.

The student leader questioned that on the one side the government talks about saving the girl child and educating them, and on the other hand, they do not care about girls at all. He added that if an accident happens, the roadways department will be completely responsible for it.

