Video Showing Cops Beating Man Accused of Molestation in Bengaluru Goes Viral; Probe Ordered

The video shows policemen in civvies holding the accused while another policeman is seen beating him on the soles of his feet with a hockey stick.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
Video Showing Cops Beating Man Accused of Molestation in Bengaluru Goes Viral; Probe Ordered
Representative Image
Bengaluru: An inquiry has been ordered into police thrashing a man accused of molestation after a video of the incident in May surfaced and went viral this week.

Deputy commissioner of police N Shashikumar told PTI that the inquiry has been ordered by the city police commissioner and a report would be submitted after completion of the probe.

Kumar said the incident happened at the Subramanyanagar police station in May this year.

The video shows policemen in civvies holding the accused while another policeman is seen beating him on the soles of his feet with a hockey stick.

Yashwanth, an electrician by profession, was picked up by the police after a girl working at a parking lot of a mall complained he had molested her.

Also, she alleged that Yashwanth took her to a secluded place where he misbehaved with her.

She further alleged he threatened to rape her, attack her with acid and kill every member of her family, the officer said.

