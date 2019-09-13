Video Showing Cops Beating Man Accused of Molestation in Bengaluru Goes Viral; Probe Ordered
The video shows policemen in civvies holding the accused while another policeman is seen beating him on the soles of his feet with a hockey stick.
Representative Image
Bengaluru: An inquiry has been ordered into police thrashing a man accused of molestation after a video of the incident in May surfaced and went viral this week.
Deputy commissioner of police N Shashikumar told PTI that the inquiry has been ordered by the city police commissioner and a report would be submitted after completion of the probe.
Kumar said the incident happened at the Subramanyanagar police station in May this year.
The video shows policemen in civvies holding the accused while another policeman is seen beating him on the soles of his feet with a hockey stick.
Yashwanth, an electrician by profession, was picked up by the police after a girl working at a parking lot of a mall complained he had molested her.
Also, she alleged that Yashwanth took her to a secluded place where he misbehaved with her.
She further alleged he threatened to rape her, attack her with acid and kill every member of her family, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5