A video surfaced on social media on Friday purportedly showing former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagjiwan Paul being slapped in Kangra, inviting severe criticism of the incident by the party's leaders in the state.

The incident had occurred on August 31, and a case was registered under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that very day, Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushhal Sharma said.

