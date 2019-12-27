Video Showing MP Cops Beating Boy Goes Viral, Kamal Nath Orders Probe
In the video, a man in plainclothes can been seen beating up a half-naked boy along with other uniformed personnel.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal/Damoh (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered an inquiry after a video showing policemen beating up a boy in Damoh went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.
Two constables have been placed under suspension in this connection, an official said. In the video, a man in plainclothes can been seen beating up a half-naked boy along with other uniformed personnel.
दमोह में एक मासूम बालक की पिटाई का एक विडीओ मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। इस पूरे मामले की जाँच के आदेश पुलिस प्रशासन को दे दिये है। 1/2— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) December 27, 2019
Sources said the video was shot on December 9 in Damoh's Kotwali police station.
After the video went viral, Nath tweeted, "A video of beating an innocent boy in Damoh has come to my notice. The police administration has been ordered the investigation in this entire case."
In another tweet, the CM said, "Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits found after the investigation. Such cruel incidents cannot be tolerated nor can culprits involved in them be spared."
Damoh SP Vivek Singh said constables Sanjay Pathak and Mahesh Yadav of Kotwali police station have been suspended, and a probe is underway into the video.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Says Depression is One of the Biggest Issues in India
- Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, See Pics
- You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More