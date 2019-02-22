English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video Shows BJD MLA ‘Manhandling’ Kin of Slain CRPF Jawan, Congress and BJP Demand Action
Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo demanded arrest of BJD MLA Debashish Samantray for showing disrespect to Pulwama martyr’s kin and sought apology from chief minister Naveen Patnaik.
Screenshot of the video.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress and BJP on Friday demanded action against BJD MLA Debashish Samantray for allegedly manhandling the relative of slain CRPF jawan Manoj Kumar Behera during the funeral on February 16.
While Mahila Congress has filed a complaint at a police station in Cuttack, an RTI activist lodged a complaint against the BJD MLA at a police station in the state capital.
Samantaray has been in the eye of storm after a video of his misbehaviour with the kin of martyred CRPF Jawan Manoj Behera went viral.
Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo demanded arrest of Samantray for showing disrespect to Pulwama martyr’s kin and sought apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
He has also sought expulsion of Samantaray from the ruling party. "The MLA has already apologised and the party will take a call on whether action need to be taken against him," BJD spokesman P K Deb said.
Meanwhile, in a video message, Chaitanya Behera, the alleged victim uncle of the martyr, said: "The MLA has not manhandled me. He called me to sit down near the body before the final rites. Debashish Babu is a good man."
Samantray on his part has clarified that he has not manhandled the man as alleged. The MLA said he made the man to sit down near the body of the Pulwama martyr as he pushed Union Minister Jual Oram during the funeral.
Stating that he was not aware that the man who pushed Oram, as a relative of the martyr, Samantray said: "I had made the man (uncle of Martyr Behera) sit after he pushed Union Minister Jual Oram during the guard of honour. I had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. I tender apology for that."
Samantray also appealed all not to politicise the incident after tendering an apology over the incident.
Union Minister Jual Oram, however, could not be contacted.
"Yes the Union Minister Oram and state BJP president Basant Panda had attended funeral of the martyr. The MLA is dragging name of the Union Minister into the incident. I was also there, but fail to recollect any such incident as stated by the MLA," said BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna Holds the Films Together
- Plenty of Dots, Plenty of Sixes – The Risky Gayle Method in ODIs
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results