Video Shows Drunk Woman Blocking, Damaging Army Vehicle on Busy Gwalior Street

An inebriated woman on Friday blocked and hit an army vehicle on a busy street in Gwalior, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The 22-year-old woman, Kohima Mehra, a model by profession, was reportedly in Gwalior for partying with friends. She was later detained by police before she was let go, after payment of a penalty under the excise act.

She initially identified herself as a Delhi native but later turned out to be a resident of Haryana. Eventually, the challan was issued on a Rajasthan address and two girls who reached there to help her paid the fine. The girls said they were in Gwalior for a party and Kohima had ventured on the street after an argument. They were allowed to leave after paying the fine.

The incident reportedly took place in Gwalior, close to the Padav police station area on Station Road. Inebriated, the woman had blocked an army vehicle passing through the area, and a crowd gathered afterwards.

She also hurled abuses at those shooting her video. Later, the police took her away.

The woman, in a drunk condition, was unable to walk properly and before locals could extend help, she began to stop the vehicles passing by. An army vehicle passed through and was blocked by her, who later started hitting at the bumper of the vehicle. The army jawan driving the vehicle came out and attempted to calm her down but the girl pushed him away.

She allegedly damaged one of the headlights of the four-wheeler.

Vivek Ashthana, the Thana in Charge of Padav police station said that a woman cop was summoned to control the woman. Police charged her under section 34 of the Excise Act.

(Inputs Sushil Agrawal)

