Watch | Houses Washed Away Due to Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Toddler Among 3 Dead
Local residents and state disaster response force reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.
Screenshot of the incident.
A woman and her nine-month-old daughter were killed in a cloudburst and one person was swept away as a flooded rivulet inundated two houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Monday.
Roopa Devi, 35, and her toddler daughter were killed as her house was washed away by the flood.
The video of the incident, showing a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village in Uttarakhand being swept away by a flash flood, was posted by news agency ANI on Monday.
#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
Local residents and state disaster response force (SDRF) team reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency
- Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity