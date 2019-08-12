Take the pledge to vote

Watch | Houses Washed Away Due to Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Toddler Among 3 Dead

Local residents and state disaster response force reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

News18.com

August 12, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Watch | Houses Washed Away Due to Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Toddler Among 3 Dead
Screenshot of the incident.
A woman and her nine-month-old daughter were killed in a cloudburst and one person was swept away as a flooded rivulet inundated two houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Monday.

Roopa Devi, 35, and her toddler daughter were killed as her house was washed away by the flood.

The video of the incident, showing a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village in Uttarakhand being swept away by a flash flood, was posted by news agency ANI on Monday.

Local residents and state disaster response force (SDRF) team reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

