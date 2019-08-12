Watch | Houses Washed Away Due to Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, Toddler Among 3 Dead

A woman and her nine-month-old daughter were killed in a cloudburst and one person was swept away as a flooded rivulet inundated two houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Monday.

Roopa Devi, 35, and her toddler daughter were killed as her house was washed away by the flood.

The video of the incident, showing a house in Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli district's Lankhi village in Uttarakhand being swept away by a flash flood, was posted by news agency ANI on Monday.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Local residents and state disaster response force (SDRF) team reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.