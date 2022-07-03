Video Shows Pro-Pakistan Slogans Raised During Panchayat Poll Results in MP, Police Swings into Action

The Madhya Pradesh police have started investigation after a video, that has gone viral on social media, shows pro-Pakistan slogans being allegedly raised during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni.

On getting the information, the police swung into action and registered a case. They are also investigating the authenticity of the video, a report in ANI said.

“The incident is said to be of village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” Vijay Pratap Singh, City Superintendent of Police in Satna reportedly said.

In the video, the supporters could be heard saying ‘Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya pakistan jeet gaya’.

The incident is reportedly from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni from Friday night when the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.