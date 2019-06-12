Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video Shows 'Youtubers' Brandishing Gun on Noida Road; Police to Take Action For 'Nuisance'

The purported video of the incident had surfaced on the social media Tuesday evening, showing the two cars running parallel on an empty road, while the video was being shot from another car running behind the two.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Video Shows 'Youtubers' Brandishing Gun on Noida Road; Police to Take Action For 'Nuisance'
Representative image.
Noida (UP): A video purportedly showing some people in a car brandishing guns at each other in Greater Noida surfaced on social media on Tuesday, with police saying it was allegedly shot for their YouTube channel but action will be taken against them for creating a "nuisance".

The purported video of the incident had surfaced on the social media Tuesday evening, showing the two cars running parallel on an empty road, while the video was being shot from another car running behind the two.

"It was a video shoot which was allegedly being done by some people for their YouTube channel. It is not related to any robbery attempt. Suitable legal action being taken against the people appearing in the video for their act of creating nuisance in public," a police official said.

The purported video was shot in Karna area of Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kasna, has probed the matter and it has emerged that the two sides were friends with each other and engaging in stunts. Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter," the official said.

Brandishing firearms in public space is illegal in the country under the Arms Act.
