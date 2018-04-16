English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video Surfaces of Doctor Claiming Unnao Rape Victim is Not a Minor, CBI to Verify Age
The Unnao rape victim has claimed that she was born in July 2002. The accused in the case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been booked under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Lucknow: In a new twist in Unnao rape case, a video has surfaced in which the doctor who had conducted the medical test of the rape victim last year claim that 'she is not a minor.'
The victim has claimed that she was born in July 2002. The accused in the case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been booked under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In the video, the doctor, Dr. SK Johri, a radiologist at the Unnao hospital, said that he had conducted the medical test of the Unnao rape victim following the directives from CMO. He claimed that at the time of the test her age was more than 19 years.
“Her right knee, elbow and wrist were X-rayed; on examining the X-ray plates, I found all the joints had conjoined with each other well,” he said. “It meant the elongation of the bones was complete. After going through the X-rays, I mentioned in the report that the victim was 19 years-plus. I stand by my finding,” he said.
However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted another medical examination in Lucknow on Saturday to determine her age. If the CBI agrees with the Johri, then then the case will change. Sengar has been booked under the POCSO Act as per the second FIR that was lodged on April 12, 2018.
After her medical examination in 2017, the victim didn't name Sengar when she was produced before a magistrate to record her statement. However, the victim has now alleged that she was under pressure from the MLA to not disclose his name.
Sengar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday evening.
