Video Surfaces Purportedly Showing Ex-Cong MLA Caning, Abusing SDMC Staff

A video purportedly showing a former Congress MLA in Okhla area of the city caning and abusing staff of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for allegedly removing hoardings and posters put up by him has surfaced. Reacting to the incident, police on Friday said they will be registering an FIR in the matter.

However, former Congress MLA Mohammad Asif Khan said he had no knowledge that they were SDMC staff. “I don’t know who they were. I have also received no call or a message from the SDMC about the incident," he said.

The video of the incident purportedly showing Khan beating four men with a stick and directing them to hold ears while doing squats surfaced on Friday, Khan told.

