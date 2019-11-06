Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Videocon Union to Stage Sit-in at Chief Venugopal Dhoot's Residence on Thursday

The union also resorted to a 'begging agitation', collected Rs 721 which it handed over to the collector requesting to hand it over to the company owners so that 'they can buy aviation fuel to fly their helicopters.'

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Videocon Union to Stage Sit-in at Chief Venugopal Dhoot's Residence on Thursday
Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot. (Reuters)

Aurangabad: The Videocon Group employees union, which has been on a chain sit-in since the past 72 days, has decided to stage a sit-in at the residence of Venugopal Dhoot, the group chairman, here on Thursday seeking salaries pending for a year now.

Weighed down by heavy debt, the Videocon group with 13 operating companies, was sent to bankruptcy court last year and a resolution is pending.

"It is more than a year that we have not been paid and when we asked for it, the management hired new hands. This is despite the labour court, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court directing them to pay our salaries. Now we are left with no other option but to kill ourselves," union president Gajanan Khandare told PTI here on Wednesday.

He also said the union, which has 340 members, had approached the chief minister and the state labour minister, apart from the Union labour minister but to no avail and alleged that now district magistrate and divisional commissioner are not even giving them an appointment and blamed the Videocon management for this.

The union has also resorted to a 'begging agitation' and collected Rs 721 from the public which was handed over to the collector with a request to hand over to the company owners so that "they can buy aviation fuel to fly their helicopters."

The Dhoots did not return calls from PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram