Vidisha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Vidisha Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Ramkrishna Surywanshi PJSP -- -- Madan Lal Bhadoriya IND -- -- Anil Malviya Patrakar IND -- -- Mohd. Talat Khan "Talat" IND -- -- Naveen Jatav IND -- -- Devendra Singh Chouhan INC -- -- Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel BJP -- -- Ramakant Bhargava Leading IND -- -- Vivek Kumar IND -- -- Mahant Pratap Giri IND -- -- Shailendra Patel IND -- -- Sudhir Kumar Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Geetawali Er. P.S. Ahirwar

18. Vidisha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.65%. The estimated literacy level of Vidisha is 72.23%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushma Swaraj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,10,698 votes which was 38.60% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sushma Swaraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,89,844 votes which was 70.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 78.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.11% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vidisha was: Sushma Swaraj (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,72,100 men, 7,61,915 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vidisha is: 23.9167 78Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विदिशा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বিদিশা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विदिशा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); વિદિશા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விதிஷா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విదీషా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಧಿಶಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിദിഷ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).