Vidisha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vidisha (विदिशा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Vidisha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.65%. The estimated literacy level of Vidisha is 72.23%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sushma Swaraj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,10,698 votes which was 38.60% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sushma Swaraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,89,844 votes which was 70.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 78.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.11% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vidisha was: Sushma Swaraj (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,72,100 men, 7,61,915 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vidisha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Vidisha is: 23.9167 78
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विदिशा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বিদিশা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विदिशा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); વિદિશા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விதிஷா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విదీషా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಧಿಶಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിദിഷ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
BJP
Ramakant Bhargava
BJP
Ramakant Bhargava
LEADING
Vidisha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Ramkrishna Surywanshi
PJSP
--
--
Madan Lal Bhadoriya
IND
--
--
Anil Malviya Patrakar
IND
--
--
Mohd. Talat Khan "Talat"
IND
--
--
Naveen Jatav
IND
--
--
Devendra Singh Chouhan
INC
--
--
Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel
BJP
--
--
Ramakant Bhargava
IND
--
--
Vivek Kumar
IND
--
--
Mahant Pratap Giri
IND
--
--
Shailendra Patel
IND
--
--
Sudhir Kumar
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Geetawali Er. P.S. Ahirwar
