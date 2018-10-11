GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vidyasagar University Part 2 Result 2018 Out at vidyasagar.ac.in, Check Now!

The Vidyasagar University, West Bengal, has announced results for BA, B.Sc and B.Com streams. Candidates who had appeared for the Vidyasagar University Part-II Examination 2018 can check result on its official website - vidyasagar.ac.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 11, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
Vidyasagar University Part 2 Result 2018 Out at vidyasagar.ac.in, Check Now!
Image for representation.
Vidyasagar University Part 2 Result 2018 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com streams has been released by the Vidyasagar University, West Bengal on its official website - vidyasagar.ac.in.

The varsity has released the results of III Year Degree General as well as Honours programmes of BA and B.Com Part-II; while for B.Sc Part-II, the exam results of General programmes are available. Candidates who had appeared for the Vidyasagar University Part-II Examination 2018 of the above mentioned courses can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check Vidyasagar University Part 2 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://vidyasagar.ac.in/

Step 2 – Under ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’ click on ‘View Result’ hyperlink

Step 3 – Click on Link-1 | Link-2 given with ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’

Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and Click on Search tab

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Links:
http://www3.exametc.com/result_search.php?key=5323239575
http://west-bengal.indiaresults.com/vidyasagar-university/default.aspx
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
