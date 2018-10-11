Vidyasagar University Part 2 Result 2018 Out at vidyasagar.ac.in, Check Now!

Vidyasagar University Part 2 Result 2018 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com streams has been released by the Vidyasagar University, West Bengal on its official website - vidyasagar.ac.in.The varsity has released the results of III Year Degree General as well as Honours programmes of BA and B.Com Part-II; while for B.Sc Part-II, the exam results of General programmes are available. Candidates who had appeared for the Vidyasagar University Part-II Examination 2018 of the above mentioned courses can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check Vidyasagar University Part 2 Results?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://vidyasagar.ac.in/Step 2 – Under ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’ click on ‘View Result’ hyperlinkStep 3 – Click on Link-1 | Link-2 given with ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and Click on Search tabStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Links: