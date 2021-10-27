Inquiry, Extortion & 'Fake' Hindu Certificate: Shifting Focus from Aryan Khan Case to Malik-Wankhede Spat

The new focus of the Aryan Khan drugs case has shifted completely to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, following Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s series of allegations against him.

Wankhede is leading the drugs-on-cruise investigation, in which the minister is also alleging collusion between the NCB and the BJP leaders.

Here are the allegations that Sameer Wankhede currently faces:

• On Tuesday, Nawab Malik cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging Sameer Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap phones of the people to frame them. The letter claims the NCB allegedly planted drugs shown to have been seized in some of the cases.

• Nawab Malik also claimed that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim but made a Hindu caste certificate by forgery to get into the Indian Revenue Service under the scheduled Caste category. The minister tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Wankhede. In the certificate, it shows his father’s name is Dawood K Wankhede while it is Dnyandev Wankhede as per the NCB website. However, Wankhede has dismissed the allegation.

• Malik also alleged that the day Aryan Khan was arrested, the NCB detained several others in connection with the same case but those linked to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were released without any interrogation. On the same day, the NCB had detained around 14 persons of which six were released while the remaining eight, including Aryan Khan were arrested.

• On Monday, NCB started probing allegations that Wankhede was part of a Rs 25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. A vigilance inquiry was ordered after one of the NCB’s witnesses in the case, Prabhakar Sail, made the claim.

• Malik has also accused Sameer Wankhede of framing his son-in-law and two others in a drug peddling case in January and delaying the process for their bail. He said the NCB showed 200kg herbal tobacco as “ganja” and produced photographs of seizures taken at its office.

