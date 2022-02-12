Vigilance Raids On Odisha Official Yield Assets Worth Crores Of Rupees

Rourkela (Odisha), Feb 11: The Vigilance Directorate on Friday raided the properties of Sundargarh Additional District Magistrate Biswajit Mohapatra on the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees. The directorate in a statement said searches were conducted at the properties of Mohapatra at seven places in Khorda, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur districts.

A double-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar, 10 plots and over Rs 2.42 crores in bank deposits, insurance and others were found, it said. More than Rs 3 lakh in cash and 350 grams of gold have also been recovered.

Mohapatra had also started cement business recently and valuation of the stock at the godown in Bhubaneswar is being carried out, the statement said.

