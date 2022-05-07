Vignesh Custodial Death Case: Six Policemen Arrested, Charged with Murder & Atrocities Under SC/ST Act

Six police personnel have been arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture and death of 25-year-old Chennai horseman Vignesh. His death has shed a light on the treatment of those in custody in Tamil Nadu’s police stations.

Earlier, as the first step, the police suspended two police officers in connection with the case. On Saturday, the six have been arrested and laws relating to murder and atrocities against SC/STs ACT have been added to the list of offences, said police sources.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin who had announced a Rs 10 lakh solatium to the grieving family, told in the Assembly that the post-mortem report of Vignesh sheds fresh light on the brutal treatment at the police station, while converting the case to murder charges.

The post mortem report of Vignesh had revealed 13 external injuries such as abrasions, contusions indicating a level of bodily trauma. The report also said his leg was fractured.

Vignesh’s death was the first custodial death that turned focus on the law and order performance of the state government. The 25-year-old man and his companion Suresh were apprehended by the police on April 18 allegedly in possession of narcotic.

After his death, family of Vignesh demanded action against the police officers for brutally beating the 25-year-old. The family had alleged that they were offered money in return for their silence.

