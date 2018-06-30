English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vijay Bhaskar to be Karnataka's New Chief Secretary
A 1983-batch officer of the Karnataka cadre, Bhaskar, 57, was earlier the Additional Chief Secretary to the state government.
File image of Karnataka secretariat.
Bengaluru:Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer TM Vijay Bhaskar will be Karnataka's new Chief Secretary, replacing K. Ratna Prabha who will be retiring on superannuation on Saturday, an official notification said.
A 1983-batch officer of the Karnataka cadre, Bhaskar, 57, was earlier the Additional Chief Secretary to the state government.
He was the former Bengaluru civic body's administrator.
Prabha, 59, was on a three-month extension since April 1 due to the Assembly poll on May 12 in the southern state.
She was the first Dalit woman to become Chief Secretary in Karnataka and the third woman officer to hold the top administrative post.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
