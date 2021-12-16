Vijay Diwas 2021: Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, South Actors Who Played Soldiers on Screen

India is celebrating Vijay Diwas today to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Every year, on December 16, Indians pay homage to the Bravehearts who established the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces.

During the struggle for independence in East Pakistan, the war started on December 3, 1971, and ended 13 days later, on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of the Pakistan army. The 1971 war brought Bangladesh on the world map, which was until then East Pakistan.

On this occasion, here is a list of actors from the South Indian entertainment industry who played the role of a soldier and officers of the Indian Armed forces.

1) Mahesh Babu: In the Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, Mahesh Babu played the character of Ajay Krishna, a major in the Indian Army. The film was released in January 2020 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. The film was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

2) Naga Chaitanya: In the Telugu film ‘Venky Mama’, Naga portrayed the character of Captain Karthik Shivaram Veeramachineni, who is deployed in the Indian Army. The film was released in December 2019 and is now available for streaming on Zee5.

3) Allu Arjun: He played the role of a soldier in two Telugu films ‘Sarrainodu’ and ‘Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India’. While the first film was released in 2016 and available for streaming on MX Player, the second film was released in 2018 and available for streaming on Zee5.

4) Aditya Pudipeddi better known as Aadi: He played the character of Major Arjun Pandit, NSG Commando in 2019 released Telugu film ‘Operation Gold Fish. The story of the film is inspired by true events of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Rana Daggubati: He played the character of Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma in the film ‘Ghazi’. The film is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film was shot in Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

