Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Pays Respects at National War Memorial, Merges 4 Victory Torches in Eternal Flame

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid his respects at the National War Memorial on Thursday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated in commemoration of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Four victory torches (vijay mashaals), which were taken across the country during the last one year, were merged into the memorial’s eternal flame by the prime minister.

On this special day of Vijay Diwas, I had the honour of paying my respects at the National War Memorial and merging into the Eternal Flame, the four Vijay Mashaals which traversed across the length and breadth of the country over the course of last one year. pic.twitter.com/HwTKXEcaoq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021

These victory torches, which were lighted by the PM exactly one year ago, were carried to various parts of India, including to villages of the awardees of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra of the 1971 war, as a part of Golden Jubilee year celebrations (Swarnim Vijay Varsh). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh andchiefs of the three armed forces were present at the National War Memorial during the event. Modi said on Twitter, “On this special day of Vijay Diwas, I had the honour of paying my respects at the National War Memorial and merging into the Eternal Flame, the four Vijay Mashaals which traversed across the length and breadth of the country over the course of last one year." India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

