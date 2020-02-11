Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP) is Trailing
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Vijay Kumar Bhagat (विजय कुमार भगत) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Badli seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Vijay Kumar Bhagat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Vijay Kumar Bhagat is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Vijay Kumar Bhagat's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 54 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 89.9 lakh which includes Rs. 7.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 82 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 5.5 lakh of which Rs. 5.5 lakh is self income. Vijay Kumar Bhagat's has total liabilities of Rs. 36,470.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Badli are: Ajesh Yadav (AAP), Devender Yadav (INC), Laxman Kumar (BSP), Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP), Uma Dutt Sharma (RAMP), Narendra Pal Singh (RSP), Pradeep Kumar (SBP), Mulayam Singh (ABJSP), Vijay Kumar (AAPP), Jai Pal (IND), Devender Singh Yadav (IND), Vikash Kumar (IND), Siddharth Nair (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Vijay Kumar Bhagat (BJP) in 2020 Badli elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
