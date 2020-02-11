Vijay Kumar (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vijay Kumar is a Indian National Congress candidate from Trilokpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Vijay Kumar's educational qualifications are: 5th Pass and is 58 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.3 crore which includes Rs. 48.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 80 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 7.2 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Vijay Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 23.8 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Trilokpuri are: Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh (BSP), Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Ajay Chauhan (BSNP), Akshtiz Birmani (RSP), Mayank Kumar (SBP), Rajesh Kumar (AJPI), Vikram (JPR), Kavita Rani Singh (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Vijay Kumar (INC) in 2020 Trilokpuri elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

