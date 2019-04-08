Setback for Fugitive Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya as UK Court Rejects His Appeal Against Extradition

The UK Court on Monday rejected the extradition appeal of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).Mallya had appealed against the decision of UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to extradite him to India.At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last December, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had ruled that the "flashy" billionaire had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.The court had also dismissed any bars to extradition on the grounds of the prison conditions under which the businessman would be held, as the judge accepted the Indian government's assurances that he would receive all necessary medical care at Barrack 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.Incidentally, the jail was back in reference at the UK court this week as the likely holding cell for fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, whose extradition case is also being presided over by Judge Arbuthnot.