Vijay Mallya’s Bond-esque Number Plate Porsche Among Cars to be Sold Off to Pay Loan

To pay the loan of Rs 10,000 crore that Vijay Mallya owes to a consortium of Indian banks, a court in London has ordered his six cars to be sold off. The cars to be sold include the four that have personalised number plates using his initials VJM, one being a Porsche with the James Bond-esque number plate ‘OO07 VJM’, the Times of India reported.The order issued by Justice Cockerill of the London court stated that the high court enforcement officers are “at liberty to sell” his 2016 Mini Countryman, his 2012 Maybach 62 registration number ‘VJM1’, his 2006 Ferrari F430 with registration ‘BO55 VJM’, his 2014 Range Rover registration ‘F1 VJM’, a Ferrari F512M and a Porsche Cayenne with the number plate OO07 VJM, evoking James Bond.Cockerill said the cars must be sold for no less than £404,000.Earlier, Mallya lost a case in the court against the registration of the Bengaluru Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) judgment in UK courts. The DRT ruled that Mallya owes the consortium Rs 6,203 crore plus interest. The London court has given permission to the enforcement officers to search Mallya’s houses in London and take control of some of the belongings.