Vijay Mallya's Extradition Order to India Cleared by UK Home Secretary

In what can be seen as a success for investigating agencies, UK Home Secretary on Monday approved fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's extradition order."On 3 February the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," said a UK Home Office spokesperson.Mallya has 14 days to appeal against the order.Mallya left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loan amounting to Rs 9,000 crore he had taken for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.On Friday, Vijay Mallya claimed his group's properties worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been attached, more than the 'claimed' Rs 9,000 crore that he "ran away with" asking where is justice and how far will it go.Mallya also claimed that the banks to which he owes money "have given an open licence to their Lawyers in England to pursue multiple frivolous litigations against" him questioning the "brazen" spending of "public money on legal fees".Last year in December Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had ruled in favour of extradition of Mallya,At a BJP rally in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad."