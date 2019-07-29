Vijay Mallya's Plea Challenging Confiscation of Properties to be Heard by SC on Friday
The fugitive liquor baron, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in the UK.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Friday the plea of fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya challenging the confiscation of properties belonging to the companies owned by him and his family members.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of F S Nariman, appearing for Mallya, that the fresh plea be heard along with the pending one on the legality of the law and the action to confiscate the properties.
The senior lawyer sought adjournment of hearing on the petition questioning the confiscation of properties. The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on August 2. Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in UK.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order