Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Vijay Pandit (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vijay Pandit of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Vijay Pandit (विजय पंडित) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Palam seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Vijay Pandit has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Vijay Pandit is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Palam constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: ADHAT (On Commission Basis) and Rent, Interest Income. Vijay Pandit's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 52 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 6.7 crore which includes Rs. 2.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 4.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 41.4 lakh of which Rs. 17.8 lakh is self income. Vijay Pandit's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Palam are: Geeta (BSP), Dalip Kumar (CPI), Bhavna Gaur (AAP), Vijay Pandit (BJP), Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD), Rajesh Kumar (RPIA), Satdev Jain (PBI), Santosh Choudhary (NYP), Jitendar Kumar (IND), Nagender Singh (IND), Ram Singh Bisht (IND), Hari Rattan Solanki (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Vijay Pandit (BJP) in 2020 Palam elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
