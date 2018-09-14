English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: 330 Probationary Assistant Manager Jobs, Apply Before 27th September 2018
Vijaya Bank aims to fill 330 Probationary Assistant Manager vacancies. Check detailed notification on official website of Vijaya Bank — www.vijayabank.com.
Vijaya Bank logo.
Loading...
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 330 Probationary Assistant Manager vacancies has begun on the official website of Vijaya Bank.
The selected candidates will be placed in the JMG Scale-I in General Banking stream and will be required to undergo a specially designed course through an institute selected by the Bank. Candidates will be appointed on the basis of course completion and Exit Test after which they will need to sign a service bond of 3 years or be liable to pay Rs.3,00,000 + Taxes as compensation. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 27th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vijayabank.com
Step 2 – Click on Careers section
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Details’ hyperlink given in front of
Step 4 – Click on ‘Please Click Here for Applying’
Step 5 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/vijayocsep18/
Application Fee:
General/OBC - Rs. 600/-
SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 100/-
Official Advertisement:
https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/HRD/PAM/English%20Detailed%20Advertisement_PAM_330%20vacancies_Final.pdf
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
UR – 167 Posts
OBC – 89 Posts
ST – 25 Posts
SC – 49 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks and must possess full time MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA (Finance) from a recognized institution (two/three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics/Law or must be a qualified Chartered Accountant or ICWA or Company Secretary.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be paid Rs.15000 as stipend during the training period and upon selection via Exit Test they’ll be placed in the pay scale of 23700 - 980/7 - 30560 -1145/2 - 32850 - 1310/7 - 42020.
The selected candidates will be placed in the JMG Scale-I in General Banking stream and will be required to undergo a specially designed course through an institute selected by the Bank. Candidates will be appointed on the basis of course completion and Exit Test after which they will need to sign a service bond of 3 years or be liable to pay Rs.3,00,000 + Taxes as compensation. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 27th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vijayabank.com
Step 2 – Click on Careers section
Step 3 – Click on ‘View Details’ hyperlink given in front of
Step 4 – Click on ‘Please Click Here for Applying’
Step 5 – Register yourself first and then login to your profile
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://ibps.sifyitest.com/vijayocsep18/
Application Fee:
General/OBC - Rs. 600/-
SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 100/-
Official Advertisement:
https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/HRD/PAM/English%20Detailed%20Advertisement_PAM_330%20vacancies_Final.pdf
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
UR – 167 Posts
OBC – 89 Posts
ST – 25 Posts
SC – 49 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks and must possess full time MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA (Finance) from a recognized institution (two/three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics/Law or must be a qualified Chartered Accountant or ICWA or Company Secretary.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be paid Rs.15000 as stipend during the training period and upon selection via Exit Test they’ll be placed in the pay scale of 23700 - 980/7 - 30560 -1145/2 - 32850 - 1310/7 - 42020.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Gives a Sneak Peek into Aamir Khan's 'Thug Life' With This Photo; See Pic
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...