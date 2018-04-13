Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: 67 Posts, Apply Before April 27

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk (Sportsmen) & Manager has begun on its official website - vijayabank.com.The application process has started this week and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vijayabank.com/Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the top navigator tabStep 3 – Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF MANAGER-CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT, MANAGER-SECURITY AND MANAGER - LAW IN MMGS-II-2018' and 'RECRUITMENT OF SPORTS MEN IN CLERICAL CADRE'Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online' to fill the Registration form with required information and click on SubmitStep 5 – Go to Application Process System and login with your registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceStep 8 – The hardcopy of both Clerical and Managerial Posts needs to be sent to the below mentioned addresses:Clerical: The Deputy General Manager-HRD Vijaya Bank, Head Office #41/2, Trinity Circle, M.G. Road Bengaluru-560001.Managerial Post: Vijaya Bank P.O. Box No.5136, G.P.O. BANGALORE – 560 001.Managerial Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=01/2018Clerical Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=02/2018Unreserved Category - Rs 300OBC Category - Rs 300SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 50Unreserved Category - Rs.600OBC Category - Rs 600SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 100Manager Chartered Accountant - 32Manager Law - 21Manager Security - 4Clerk - 10Manager Chartered Accountant - The applicant must have passed final examination for Chartered Accountants along with minimum 2 years experience as Chartered accountant.Manager Law - The applicant must possess full time BL (LLB) Degree from a Recognized University along with minimum 5 years of experience.Manager Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.Clerk - The applicant must be a Graduate or minimum Class 12th passed.For detailed information, the applicants are advised to read the official advertisements as stated below:https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Sports/Advertisement%20Sports%20%20New.pdf: https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Advertisement%20Specialist%20officers.pdfClerical Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st March 2018.Managerial Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.Manager Chartered Accountant - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950Manager Law - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950Manager Security - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950Clerk - Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,540Managerial Post - Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview or Group Discussion or Test.Clerical Post - The candidates will be selected on the basis of field Trials.Start date of Online Application Submission - 12th April 2018Last date of Online Application Submission - 27th April 2018Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application - 4th May 2018Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application (Far Flung Areas) - 11th May 2018.