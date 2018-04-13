English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: 67 Posts, Apply Before April 27
The application process has started this week and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th April 2018.
Vijaya Bank logo.
Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk (Sportsmen) & Manager has begun on its official website - vijayabank.com.
The application process has started this week and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vijayabank.com/
Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the top navigator tab
Step 3 – Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF MANAGER-CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT, MANAGER-SECURITY AND MANAGER - LAW IN MMGS-II-2018' and 'RECRUITMENT OF SPORTS MEN IN CLERICAL CADRE'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online' to fill the Registration form with required information and click on Submit
Step 5 – Go to Application Process System and login with your registration credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – The hardcopy of both Clerical and Managerial Posts needs to be sent to the below mentioned addresses:
Clerical: The Deputy General Manager-HRD Vijaya Bank, Head Office #41/2, Trinity Circle, M.G. Road Bengaluru-560001.
Managerial Post: Vijaya Bank P.O. Box No.5136, G.P.O. BANGALORE – 560 001.
Direct Link:
Managerial Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=01/2018
Clerical Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=02/2018
Application Fee:
Clerical Post
Unreserved Category - Rs 300
OBC Category - Rs 300
SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 50
Managerial Post
Unreserved Category - Rs.600
OBC Category - Rs 600
SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 100
Vacancy Details:
Manager Chartered Accountant - 32
Manager Law - 21
Manager Security - 4
Clerk - 10
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager Chartered Accountant - The applicant must have passed final examination for Chartered Accountants along with minimum 2 years experience as Chartered accountant.
Manager Law - The applicant must possess full time BL (LLB) Degree from a Recognized University along with minimum 5 years of experience.
Manager Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.
Clerk - The applicant must be a Graduate or minimum Class 12th passed.
For detailed information, the applicants are advised to read the official advertisements as stated below:
Clerical Post:
https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Sports/Advertisement%20Sports%20%20New.pdf
Managerial Post: https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Advertisement%20Specialist%20officers.pdf
Age Limit:
Clerical Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st March 2018.
Managerial Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.
Pay Scale:
Manager Chartered Accountant - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Manager Law - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Manager Security - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Clerk - Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,540
Selection Process:
Managerial Post - Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview or Group Discussion or Test.
Clerical Post - The candidates will be selected on the basis of field Trials.
Important Dates:
Start date of Online Application Submission - 12th April 2018
Last date of Online Application Submission - 27th April 2018
Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application - 4th May 2018
Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application (Far Flung Areas) - 11th May 2018.
Also Watch
The application process has started this week and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vijayabank.com/
Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the top navigator tab
Step 3 – Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF MANAGER-CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT, MANAGER-SECURITY AND MANAGER - LAW IN MMGS-II-2018' and 'RECRUITMENT OF SPORTS MEN IN CLERICAL CADRE'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online' to fill the Registration form with required information and click on Submit
Step 5 – Go to Application Process System and login with your registration credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – The hardcopy of both Clerical and Managerial Posts needs to be sent to the below mentioned addresses:
Clerical: The Deputy General Manager-HRD Vijaya Bank, Head Office #41/2, Trinity Circle, M.G. Road Bengaluru-560001.
Managerial Post: Vijaya Bank P.O. Box No.5136, G.P.O. BANGALORE – 560 001.
Direct Link:
Managerial Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=01/2018
Clerical Post - https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-Details?jobid=02/2018
Application Fee:
Clerical Post
Unreserved Category - Rs 300
OBC Category - Rs 300
SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 50
Managerial Post
Unreserved Category - Rs.600
OBC Category - Rs 600
SC/ST/PWD Category - Rs 100
Vacancy Details:
Manager Chartered Accountant - 32
Manager Law - 21
Manager Security - 4
Clerk - 10
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager Chartered Accountant - The applicant must have passed final examination for Chartered Accountants along with minimum 2 years experience as Chartered accountant.
Manager Law - The applicant must possess full time BL (LLB) Degree from a Recognized University along with minimum 5 years of experience.
Manager Security - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.
Clerk - The applicant must be a Graduate or minimum Class 12th passed.
For detailed information, the applicants are advised to read the official advertisements as stated below:
Clerical Post:
https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Sports/Advertisement%20Sports%20%20New.pdf
Managerial Post: https://www.vijayabank.com/images/fckimg/file/Recruitment/Advertisement%20Specialist%20officers.pdf
Age Limit:
Clerical Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st March 2018.
Managerial Post - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.
Pay Scale:
Manager Chartered Accountant - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Manager Law - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Manager Security - Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950
Clerk - Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,540
Selection Process:
Managerial Post - Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview or Group Discussion or Test.
Clerical Post - The candidates will be selected on the basis of field Trials.
Important Dates:
Start date of Online Application Submission - 12th April 2018
Last date of Online Application Submission - 27th April 2018
Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application - 4th May 2018
Last date for receipt of print out of Computer generated online Application (Far Flung Areas) - 11th May 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|52
|166
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|25
|70
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|11
|33
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature
- New Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted in India Completely Undisguised
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar Elated Over Newton's Big Win at National Film Awards
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study