Vijaya Ekadashi 2020: Know the Date, Time and Vrat Katha of the Day

On the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar, devotees celebrate Vijaya Ekadashi. According to Hindu mythology, on Vijaya Ekadashi, Lord Ram worshipped god to seek blessings before going to Lanka to fight Ravana. Therefore, on this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu.

This year, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19. Ekadashi holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. There are two Ekadashis every month — one is celebrated during the waning phase of the Moon, also known as Krishna Paksha, while the other is observed during waxing phase of the Moon or Shukla Paksha.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2020: Date and Time

In the year 2020, Vijaya Ekadashi is being celebrated on February 19. The Vijaya Ekadashi tithi starts at 02:32 pm on February 18 and ends on 3:02 pm the next day. The Parana time is 7:04 am to 9:24 am on February 20.

Parana refers to breaking the fast. The Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the day after the Ekadashi fast. Therefore, Parana is observed within Dwadashi Tithi.

Vijaya Ekadashi: Vrat Katha

In the Treta Yug of Hindu beliefs, Lord Ram arrived at the seashore before crossing over to Lanka. On Lakshman’s advice, he sought help from sage Bakdalabhya who told him to fast on Vijaya Ekadashi. As the name denotes, the fast signifies victory and success. Observing this fast brought Ram victory against Ravana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.