A woman from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu has inspired everyone despite not being one but providing 15 local women with employment possibilities while earning Rs 2 lakh per month by making Ayurvedic products at home.

Vijaya Mahadevan, a 45-year-old homemaker hailing from Srinivasapuram area of Thanjavur majored in BA Tamil literature. At one point, she quickly recognized the significant advantages of Ayurvedic items and began producing them at home for her family use, including Ayurvedic tooth powder and Ayurvedic soap. ‘In response to my son’s recommendation, we initially listed ayurvedic tooth powder for sale on our Instagram profile called Vashikara Veda in 2017 after realizing why to use it only ourselves and whether we could sell it. However, tooth powder wasn’t initially in high demand, but the orders then gradually began to accumulate,’ Vijaya said.

Further she added that in addition to Ayurvedic tooth powder, there are also eight different varieties of facials, coconut oil, curry leaves powder, aloe vera gel, hair oil to prevent hair fall and products including red tea powder along with face packs with flavors of papaya, banana, and orange. Additionally, she has a home business selling groundnut oil, coconut oil, and Ayurvedic baby goods. Apparently, the entrepreneur is creating these kinds of items by using the ancient Ayurvedic approach and selling them all throughout India and even abroad efficiently through social media.

Moreover, Vijaya Mahadevan added that while basic materials are readily available for chemical synthesis, some substances which are required to create these Ayurveda medications are only available for a limited number of seasons. ‘As a result, we produce items like Kadukai, Karumula, and Avarampoo in bulk after purchasing the necessary quantity of each. The products are only produced when they are once again available during that season since they sell out within a few days of being posted,’ she claimed. To make hibiscus tea powder and hibiscus face pack and other hibiscus ayurvedic products, we have grown 3,500 hibiscus plants and rose plants in our 3 acres of land, Vijaya said.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Mahadevan has employed 15 women who work here within a one-kilometer radius. Thus, from beginning as one to creating jobs to 15 women around the area has brought praises to Vijaya. Vijaya Mahadevan claims that she takes her employees to trips to neighboring districts and states every year to make them enthused. Apart from her monthly earning of Rs 5 lakh, the cost of raw material and the salary paid to women made up the remaining income, which ranges from Rs 3 lakh to 2 lakh of monthly permanent income.

Vijaya Mahadevan said, ‘The construction work for our new factory is underway. Our only idea is to use green toilets and make Ayurvedic goods naturally to get rid of the chemical content,’ she added.

(With Inputs from Anand)

