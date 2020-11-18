News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Vijayanagara, Carved Out of Ballari, is Karnataka's 31st District as Cabinet Gives Approval

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Vijayanagara, which will be carved out of Ballari district, is set to be Karnataka's 31st district after Cabinet nod on Wednesday.

Vijayanagara, which will be carved out of Ballari district, is set to be Karnataka's 31st district after Cabinet nod on Wednesday.

(details awaited)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...