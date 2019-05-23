Vijayawada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name TDP Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani) TDP Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani) LEADING

Vijayawada Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TDP 31076 44.00% Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani) YSRCP 30317 42.92% Potluri V. Prasad (Pvp) Leading JSP 6311 8.94% Muttam Setty Prasad Babu BJP 905 1.28% Kilaru Dileep INC 823 1.17% Naraharisetty Narasimharao NOTA 553 0.78% Nota IPBP 166 0.24% Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar IND 102 0.14% Bolisetty Hari Babu IND 76 0.11% Mohammad Ishaq PPOI 52 0.07% Sekhar IND 50 0.07% Anil Kumar Maddineni IND 48 0.07% Nandini Nallaghatla NVCP 46 0.07% Padala Siva Prasad MDPP 44 0.06% Datla Lurdu Mary IND 37 0.05% Dhanekula Gandhi IUML 26 0.04% Sk. Riyaz

12. Vijayawada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.77%. The estimated literacy level of Vijayawada is 73.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 74,714 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Lagadapati Raja Gopal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 12,712 votes which was 1.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vijayawada was: Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,81,179 men, 7,83,169 women and 165 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vijayawada is: 16.5088 80.6185Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विजयवाड़ा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বিজয়া়বড়া, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विजयवाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); વિજયવાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விஜயவாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విజయవాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಜಯವಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിജയവാഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).