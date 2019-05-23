Take the pledge to vote

Vijayawada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada (విజయవాడ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Vijayawada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada (విజయవాడ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Vijayawada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.77%. The estimated literacy level of Vijayawada is 73.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

TDP
Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani)

TDP

Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani)

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 74,714 votes which was 6.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Lagadapati Raja Gopal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 12,712 votes which was 1.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.

TDP
31076
44.00%
Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani)
YSRCP
30317
42.92%
Potluri V. Prasad (Pvp)
JSP
6311
8.94%
Muttam Setty Prasad Babu
BJP
905
1.28%
Kilaru Dileep
INC
823
1.17%
Naraharisetty Narasimharao
NOTA
553
0.78%
Nota
IPBP
166
0.24%
Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar
IND
102
0.14%
Bolisetty Hari Babu
IND
76
0.11%
Mohammad Ishaq
PPOI
52
0.07%
Sekhar
IND
50
0.07%
Anil Kumar Maddineni
IND
48
0.07%
Nandini Nallaghatla
NVCP
46
0.07%
Padala Siva Prasad
MDPP
44
0.06%
Datla Lurdu Mary
IND
37
0.05%
Dhanekula Gandhi
IUML
26
0.04%
Sk. Riyaz

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.64% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vijayawada was: Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,81,179 men, 7,83,169 women and 165 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vijayawada Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Vijayawada is: 16.5088 80.6185

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विजयवाड़ा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বিজয়া়বড়া, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विजयवाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); વિજયવાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விஜயவாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విజయవాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಜಯವಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിജയവാഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
