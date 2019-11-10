In Protest Over Hiked Duty Charge, Vijayawada Hoteliers to Stop Using Swiggy From Tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Hotels Association on Sunday decided to stop logging into Swiggy from 6am on Monday in protest against food delivery apps, including Zomato, Uber Eats.

The hoteliers have opposed the food delivery apps due to the recent increase in their commission from 10 percent to 25 percent. Apart from this the food delivery apps are also levying the burden of customer call charges and hidden charges in the form of order cancellations on the hotels.

The Vijayawada Hotels Association secretary Sanjay Jain released a statement after the deliberations with Swiggy officials in Vijayawada failed today. "They were too greedy for the city's restaranteaurs' comfort. So, all the hoteliers, who are in online portals will be logged off from Swiggy from tomorrow morning. Will log off from other apps also, if they are not set right.”

Online food delivery applications like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats started their services in Vijayawada city about one and half year back. Starting from 0 percent commission, they have now begun demanding 25 percent from the restaurants.

The hotels owners association, of which over 240 hotels are a part, had already put this issue before the Competitive Commission of India (CCI) which is now pursuing the case.

