Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Vijaywada on High Alert Even Though No Case of Dengue Has Been Registered, Says Official

The commissioner revealed that special teams of the health wing have been deployed across the city to control mosquitoes and fogging and anti larval activities are being carried out in affected areas.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vijaywada on High Alert Even Though No Case of Dengue Has Been Registered, Says Official
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

While inspecting a health camp on Thursday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the civic body's health wing from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada has been put on high alert over mosquito-borne diseases and is closely monitoring mosquito-repellent activities, revealed TOI. The country has seen a spike in the number of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya following heavy monsoons and floods in certain parts.

Prasanna Venkatesh inspected a health camp organised at Ayyappa Nagar area and visited certain houses that had reported of having patients who died from 'dengue-like symptoms.'

Notably, a team of doctors from the government general hospital and the VMC health wing’s malaria department accompanied Venkatesh and inspected the health reports of the deceased. The doctors, however, said that the deaths were not from dengue.

The commissioner accepted that there were cases of viral fevers rampant across the city, but said that no case of dengue had officially been registered across the city in government hospitals.

He advised the officials to collect data from private practitioners about recent cases of vector-borne diseases, reported TOI.

Venkatesh further revealed that special teams of the health wing have been deployed across the city to control mosquitoes and fogging and anti larval activities are being carried out in affected areas.

Furthermore, VMC chief medical and health officer K Arjuna Rao asked citizens to make use of the VMC helpline to complain about stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

According to a report, originally published in TOI, Maharashtra reported 1,556 cases and two deaths till July 31. Telangana recorded 1,457 cases till August 3 and Kerala 1,703 till July 30.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 843 cases till August 11 and Delhi 5 till August 26. Tamil Nadu, which had 951 cases as on May 26, 2019. As of July 31, Karnataka had recorded 6,150 dengue cases.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to fine both private and government hospitals up to Rs 10 lakh if they are found to harbour conditions favourable for the breeding of the (Aedes) mosquitoes that cause diseases like dengue.

According to civic body commissioner G Prakash, apart from hospitals and residences, the focus is also on government buildings, vacant plots and locked houses and the civic body has identified 24,000 such vacant plots in the city which are eligible for a fine. Notably, residences and owners of vacant plots will be issued notices first and if they fail to take action, fines will be imposed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram