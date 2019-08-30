Vijaywada on High Alert Even Though No Case of Dengue Has Been Registered, Says Official

While inspecting a health camp on Thursday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the civic body's health wing from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada has been put on high alert over mosquito-borne diseases and is closely monitoring mosquito-repellent activities, revealed TOI. The country has seen a spike in the number of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya following heavy monsoons and floods in certain parts.

Prasanna Venkatesh inspected a health camp organised at Ayyappa Nagar area and visited certain houses that had reported of having patients who died from 'dengue-like symptoms.'

Notably, a team of doctors from the government general hospital and the VMC health wing’s malaria department accompanied Venkatesh and inspected the health reports of the deceased. The doctors, however, said that the deaths were not from dengue.

The commissioner accepted that there were cases of viral fevers rampant across the city, but said that no case of dengue had officially been registered across the city in government hospitals.

He advised the officials to collect data from private practitioners about recent cases of vector-borne diseases, reported TOI.

Venkatesh further revealed that special teams of the health wing have been deployed across the city to control mosquitoes and fogging and anti larval activities are being carried out in affected areas.

Furthermore, VMC chief medical and health officer K Arjuna Rao asked citizens to make use of the VMC helpline to complain about stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed.

According to a report, originally published in TOI, Maharashtra reported 1,556 cases and two deaths till July 31. Telangana recorded 1,457 cases till August 3 and Kerala 1,703 till July 30.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 843 cases till August 11 and Delhi 5 till August 26. Tamil Nadu, which had 951 cases as on May 26, 2019. As of July 31, Karnataka had recorded 6,150 dengue cases.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to fine both private and government hospitals up to Rs 10 lakh if they are found to harbour conditions favourable for the breeding of the (Aedes) mosquitoes that cause diseases like dengue.

According to civic body commissioner G Prakash, apart from hospitals and residences, the focus is also on government buildings, vacant plots and locked houses and the civic body has identified 24,000 such vacant plots in the city which are eligible for a fine. Notably, residences and owners of vacant plots will be issued notices first and if they fail to take action, fines will be imposed.

