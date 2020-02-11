Vijender Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vijender Gupta is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vijendar Gupta is presently a BJP Member of Legislative Assembly from Rohini constituency and also a member of the party’s National Executive committee. He was one of the three candidates to win in the 2013 Delhi Assembly Elections. In his early days, Gupta has held the position of Vice president, Delhi University Students’ Union and later went on to hold a number of positions in the Delhi unit of the BJP. He is credited with the banning of lottery in Delhi, and was also instrumental to the allotment of seats for the poor in city schools.

Vijender Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rohini constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Holding position as Member of Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi. Vijender Gupta's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 10.9 crore which includes Rs. 4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 27.5 lakh of which Rs. 10.7 lakh is self income. Vijender Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.1 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini are: Arun Kumar Chadha (BSP), Rajesh Nama Bansiwala (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Sumesh Gupta (INC), Rajbir (BDP), Rajesh Garg (IND), Sheela Rani (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Vijender Gupta (BJP) in 2020 Rohini elections.

