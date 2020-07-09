2 Vikas Dubey Aides Involved in Kanpur Ambush Killed in Encounters as Cops Hunt for Gangster in Border Areas

A day after his close aide Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter, two more associates of gangster Vikas Dubey – wanted for the Kanpur ambush – were shot dead by the police on Thursday.

While one of the criminals was identified as Ranbir and shot dead in Etawah, the other was Dubey’s associate Prabhat Mishra who was taken in custody by the cops from Faridabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ranbir had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and was named in the FIR lodged against Vikas Dubey and others for the killing of eight policemen. He was shot by the police in an encounter when he was reportedly trying to flee and exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police party in Etawah. Police said pistol, a double-barrel gun and several cartridges were recovered from the car in which Ranbir was travelling.

Mishra, meanwhile, was taken in remand from Faridabad on Wednesday when police raided the premises of a hotel after its CCTV footage showed a masked man suspected to be Vikas Dubey. According to the police, they were bringing Mishra to Kanpur on transit remand when their vehicle had a flat tyre. During this time, the accused reportedly tried to flee and was shot dead.







Vikas Dubey's aide Prabhat Mishra who was gunned down.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said: “Our teams are working. Two criminals have been neutralised today, both close associates of Vikas Dubey. I am confident he will be nabbed soon.”

The Bahraich police has launched a massive manhunt in Indo-Nepal border areas and is intensively checking vehicles in the region amid intelligence inputs that Vikas Dubey may escape to the neighbouring country.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said there are inputs that Vikas Dubey may flee to Nepal. Accordingly, an intensive manhunt has been launched in the Indo-Nepal border area in coordination with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and in jungle areas on the border with Forest Department officials, he said.

The police in coordination with SSB has launched manhunt in Rupaideeh, Murtiha, Sujauli and Motipur police station areas and thoroughly checking all the vehicles, he said, adding the hunt for the fugitive gangster was going on in the forest areas as well. Mishra said even the Nepal police has been contacted for the arrest of the gangster.

He said photographs of Dubey has been made available to all gram pradhans of border villages and shared on Whatsapp groups of police. The pictures have also been pasted at all main crossings to help people identify him, the SP added.