Vikas Dubey Arrested LIVE Updates: Gangster Wanted for Kanpur Ambush Held from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Meeting of Top Cops

On Thursday, two more of his associated were killed in encounters with the police in UP. While one of the criminals was identified as Ranbir and shot dead in Etawah, the other was Dubey’s associate Prabhat Mishra who was taken in custody by the cops from Faridabad on Wednesday. According to the police, Ranbir had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and was named in the FIR lodged against Vikas Dubey and others for the killing of eight policemen. He was shot by the police in an encounter when he was reportedly trying to flee and exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police party in Etawah. Police said pistol, a double-barrel gun and several cartridges were recovered from the car in which Ranbir was travelling.
Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted for killing eight policemen, has been arrested from MP's Ujjain.
Security Was Heightened Amid Speculations of Dubey Surrendering in Noida | Amid speculation that wanted gangster Vikas Dubey might surrender either in a court or a news channel office, police presence has been increased outside such premises in Noida's Sector 16. It was apprehended that the gangster might sneak into any news channel office to evade the UP Police, which is trying to arrest the absconding accused in the killing of eight policemen as early as possible.
According to sources, police have conducted a raid at the Faridabad hotel and have taken three people into custody, who are now being interrogated. Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a…
Two More Associates of Gangster Vikas Dubey Were Shot Dead | A day after his close aide Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter, two more associates of gangster Vikas Dubey – wanted for the Kanpur ambush – were shot dead by the police on Thursday. While one of the criminals was identified as Ranbir and shot dead in Etawah, the other was Dubey’s associate Prabhat Mishra who was taken in custody by the cops from Faridabad on Wednesday.
After arrest in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey confesses, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala"
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: After arrest in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey confesses, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala." #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/bIPaqy2r9d— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
Close Aide of Gangster Vikas Dubey Was Killed in Police Encounter | Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with cops in Maudaha, Hamirpur on Wednesday morning. Amar was wanted in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since Thursday last week. The kanpur attack also revealed the alleged nexus between criminals and some moles in the police department who tipped them off about possible action against them.
While Vikas remains absconding after killing 8 policemen, the larger question is whether those among the politicians, the police and in the courts, who frequently shielded and patronised him, will…
History sheeter Vikas Dubey was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police today.
Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway: Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/tBNHn3pwuw— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested.
Mishra, meanwhile, was taken in remand from Faridabad on Wednesday when police raided the premises of a hotel after its CCTV footage showed a masked man suspected to be Vikas Dubey. According to the police, they were bringing Mishra to Kanpur on transit remand when their vehicle had a flat tyre. During this time, the accused reportedly tried to flee and was shot dead.
