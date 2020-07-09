 Vikas Dubey Arrested LIVE Updates: Gangster Wanted for Kanpur Ambush Held from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Meeting of Top Cops - News18

Vikas Dubey Arrested LIVE Updates: Gangster Wanted for Kanpur Ambush Held from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Meeting of Top Cops

News18.com | July 9, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Vikas Dubey Arrested LIVE Updates: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted for killing eight policemen, has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, sources in the UP police have confirmed after nearly a week-long game of hide-and-seek. Dubey, who was on the run since last Thursday when he and his men ambushed a police party and killed 8 cops, was arrested from near the Mahakal temple. His closest aide Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter with cops on Wednesday. The same day, CCTV footage from a hotel in Faridabad showed a masked man suspected to be Dubey. However, he fled the premises before the police could nab him.

On Thursday, two more of his associated were killed in encounters with the police in UP. While one of the criminals was identified as Ranbir and shot dead in Etawah, the other was Dubey’s associate Prabhat Mishra who was taken in custody by the cops from Faridabad on Wednesday. According to the police, Ranbir had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and was named in the FIR lodged against Vikas Dubey and others for the killing of eight policemen. He was shot by the police in an encounter when he was reportedly trying to flee and exchange of fire took place between the criminals and the police party in Etawah. Police said pistol, a double-barrel gun and several cartridges were recovered from the car in which Ranbir was travelling.
Jul 9, 2020 10:58 am (IST)

Yogi Calls Meeting of Top Cops at His Residence After Dubey's Arrest: Sources | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath called for an urgent meeting of top cops at his residence, revealed sources. 

Jul 9, 2020 10:52 am (IST)

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted for killing eight policemen, has been arrested from MP's Ujjain.

Jul 9, 2020 10:46 am (IST)

Security Was Heightened Amid Speculations of Dubey Surrendering in Noida | Amid speculation that wanted gangster Vikas Dubey might surrender either in a court or a news channel office, police presence has been increased outside such premises in Noida's Sector 16.  It was apprehended that the gangster might sneak into any news channel office to evade the UP Police, which is trying to arrest the absconding accused in the killing of eight policemen as early as possible.

Jul 9, 2020 10:42 am (IST)

According to sources, police have conducted a raid at the Faridabad hotel and have taken three people into custody, who are now being interrogated. Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a…

Jul 9, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

Two More Associates of Gangster Vikas Dubey Were Shot Dead |  A day after his close aide Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter, two more associates of gangster Vikas Dubey – wanted for the Kanpur ambush – were shot dead by the police on Thursday. While one of the criminals was identified as Ranbir and shot dead in Etawah, the other was Dubey’s associate Prabhat Mishra who was taken in custody by the cops from Faridabad on Wednesday.

Jul 9, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

After arrest in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey confesses, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala"

Jul 9, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

Close Aide of Gangster Vikas Dubey Was Killed in Police Encounter | Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with cops in Maudaha, Hamirpur on Wednesday morning. Amar was wanted in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since Thursday last week. The kanpur attack also revealed the alleged nexus between criminals and some moles in the police department who tipped them off about possible action against them.

Jul 9, 2020 10:30 am (IST)

While Vikas remains absconding after killing 8 policemen, the larger question is whether those among the politicians, the police and in the courts, who frequently shielded and patronised him, will…

Jul 9, 2020 10:30 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh CM Calls Yogi Adityanath on Vikas Dubey Arrest | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls Yogi Adityanath ensuring safe handover of criminal Vikas Dubey following his arrest Ujjain district. 

Jul 9, 2020 10:26 am (IST)

Vikas Dubey- Criminal accused of killing 8 policemen in Kapur, Uttar Pradesh being arrested by the police. 

Jul 9, 2020 10:24 am (IST)

History sheeter Vikas Dubey was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police today. 

Vikas Dubey Arrested LIVE Updates: Gangster Wanted for Kanpur Ambush Held from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Meeting of Top Cops
Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested.

Mishra, meanwhile, was taken in remand from Faridabad on Wednesday when police raided the premises of a hotel after its CCTV footage showed a masked man suspected to be Vikas Dubey. According to the police, they were bringing Mishra to Kanpur on transit remand when their vehicle had a flat tyre. During this time, the accused reportedly tried to flee and was shot dead.

