INDIA

Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: Gangster Killed While Trying to Escape After STF Car Overturned in Kanpur, Say Cops

News18.com | July 10, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
Event Highlights

Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur, has been gunned down in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Shivli overturned in Kanpur. The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, the gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed. The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, dead. Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.
Jul 10, 2020 8:23 am (IST)

IG Kanpur Confirms Incident | IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal says Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter when he had tried to flee after the road accident.

Jul 10, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

SP West Kanpur Speaks on Vikas Dubey Death | SP West Kanpur Anil Kumar said - "Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey met with an accident after he tried to escape by snatching a weapon from cop. Combing operation was done, Vikas was asked to surrender but he opened fire and was shot dead in cross fire, some cops were also injured."

Jul 10, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

Who Hatched the Mahakal Appearance? Dubey then moved to Kota in Rajasthan where his surrender was once again refused by the state police. He finally spoke to one Tiwari in Ujjain whose brother happens to be a businessman in Kanpur.Sources said it was Tiwari who hatched the plan where Dubey would be at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

Jul 10, 2020 8:12 am (IST)

Had Contacted Police for Surrender: Sources | Sources said that the Noida Police were contacted for Dubey's surrender. However, they refused to carry out the procedure. Later, the lawyer also reached out to the Delhi Police for the gangster's surrender but was also denied.

Jul 10, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

After being refused by the Noida Police, Vikas Dubey travelled to Kota in Rajasthan where his surrender was once again refused by the state police.

Jul 10, 2020 8:09 am (IST)

Photos of the Incident | Here are photos of the incident by ANI.

Jul 10, 2020 8:07 am (IST)

Dubey Had Stayed in Noida | Accused of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village, gangster Vikas Dubey had stayed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for two nights on July 5 and July 6 before being "nabbed" in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Jul 10, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Vikas Dubey History | Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Jul 10, 2020 8:04 am (IST)

Vikas Dubey News | Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, the gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed. The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, dead.

Jul 10, 2020 8:03 am (IST)

How Was Dubey Arrested? Dubey was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

Jul 10, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed | Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed after a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy, taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Shivli, overturned in Kanpur. The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, apparently tried to flee that led the police team to open fire.

One of the cars in the convoy carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturned on Friday morning.

Lauding Ujjain police for arresting Dubey, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Those who feel that after going to the Mahakal temple, their sins will be wiped out, they do not know about the Mahakal. Our government will not spare any criminals."

Chouhan said he spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the arrest. The MP police will hand over Dubey to Uttar Pradesh police, he added.

Hours after Dubey's arrest, his wife, son and a servant were held by the Uttar Pradesh STF in Lucknow.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said. The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities. She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3.

She had connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence. Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush.

