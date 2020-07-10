Who Was Vikas Dubey? Details About the Notorious Gangster's Family, House & Criminal Life

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he reportedly tried to escape when a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Shivli overturned in Kanpur.

He was wanted for the death of 8 policemen, and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed.

Here are some details about the late gangster Vikas Dubey:

Who Was Vikas Dubey?

Vikas Dubey was a notorious gangster and a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. In 2001, Dubey allegedly shot down a BJP leader Santoh Shukla, after chasing him inside the Shivli police station in Kanpur Dehat. He was named in the FIR and had surrendered after six months but was acquitted four years later. Almost everyone gave statements in the gangster's favour.

When he was 20-years-old, Dubey was first dragged to the police station after he had beaten some men from another caste for allegedly insulting his father. However, local heavyweights intervened and got him released, without a case being registered.

Just a year later, in 1991, the first case was registered against him under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The very next year, in 1992, Vikas hit the headlines by murdering two Dalit men. This was the first case of murder against him, registered at the Chaubepur police station of Kanpur.

The gangster is also known for gunning down Sidheshwar Pandey, the principal of the Tara Chand Inter College in Shivli town. The sensational murder was committed over a land dispute.

How Were the 8 UP Policemen Murdered?

On last Friday, a large team of policemen who went to Dubey's Bikru village to arrest him in an attempted murder case. They were caught by surprise after firing from the rooftops, resulting in the deaths of eight policemen in the ambush set up after the gangster. Dubey was tipped off by a local police inspector and escaped with many of his men after the massacre.

Who Is Vikas Dubey's Wife?

Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, his wife, son and a servant were held by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said. The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities. She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3.

She had connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence. Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush.

Why Was His House Razed?

The Uttar Pradesh district administration on Saturday demolished Dubey's house due to the deaths of eight police personnel being gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him.

His mother, Sarla Devi, said she was "unhappy" after the razing down of the house of her notorious gangster son, a day after she urged police to shoot and kill him.

“I am saddened by this action. It was our ancestral house. The house was built by my husband and father-in-law and not by my son Vikas Dubey. The administration could have demolished Vikas’s properties, not ours,” Sarla Devi told ANI.

